Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted by POCSO court

A Delhi court on Monday convicted 19 persons, including the main accused Brajesh Thakur, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Brajesh Thakur has been convicted for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gangrape. The court has acquited one of the accused in the case, reported news agency PTI.

The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People’s Party (BPP). The accused included 12 men and eight women.

The case had come to light after a report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, claimed that some minor girls at the shelter house were being sexually abused.

In a twist to the shelter home abuse case, the CBI, earlier in January, told the Supreme Court there was no evidence that any inmate had been murdered, as was alleged earlier. The agency said all the 35 girls had been traced and found to be alive.

“When the probe agency went to the spot where the alleged bodies were buried, two skeleton parts were recovered. On forensic investigation of the skeleton parts it was found to be of a woman and a man, and the possibility of the murder of minor was ruled out,” said Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was appearing for the CBI.

He added that when experts of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) again spoke to the girls who had given the statement, the allegation of murder of minors was found to be false.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Bihar resident Nivedita Jha.

Meanwhile, Advocate Shoeb Alam, who was appearing for the petitioner Nivedita Jha, said, “Merely because all the girls were found, does not rule the possibility that no murder has taken place. The probe agency should look into the allegations”.

