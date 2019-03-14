Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse: ED attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to Brajesh Thakur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than Rs 7 crore belonging to Brajesh Thakur, key accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case.

Thakur’s immovable and movable properties consisting of 26 plots of land, three vehicles, deposits in 37 bank accounts, investments in mutual funds and insurance policies, amounting to Rs 7.30 crore, have been attached, said an ED provisional attachment order.

An FIR was registered in the case following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which found that inmates of the shelter home run by an NGO owned by Thakur were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and violence. The case was later transferred to the CBI on court orders. Based on the police and CBI cases, the ED registered a case of money laundering in the matter.

“Investigation under PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) so far has established that Brajesh Thakur and his associates have illegally siphoned off/concealed the funds meant for welfare activities and have illegally invested the same for the acquisition of properties and for personal benefits in an attempt to project the same as untainted,” an ED statement said.