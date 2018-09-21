Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case: Probe affairs of ex-minister, influence of Brajesh Thakur, SC to cops

The government told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that the process would take around three months. (File) The government told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta that the process would take around three months. (File)

The Supreme Court bench hearing the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case on Thursday asked Bihar Police to investigate the recovery of a “fairly large quantity” of ammunition from former state social welfare minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrasekhar Verma. It also directed the CBI to look into the “antecedents, connections and influence” of Brajesh Thakur, whose NGO was running the shelter home.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, which perused two status reports filed by the CBI, said “it has also come on record that one Mr Chandrashekhar Verma and his wife Manju Verma have been in possession of illegal ammunition of a fairly large quantity… The affairs of these two need to be looked into, particularly with regard to their procurement and possession of illegal ammunition and availability of illegal weapons, if any.”

The court said the police should “look into this aspect with some degree of seriousness”.

Manju stepped down after the sex abuse matter came to light following an audit of the shelter home by TISS, Mumbai. The audit report submitted to the state government said that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

The bench is considering a PIL on the alleged abuse of girls in the shelter home, which was run by the NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. On August 2, the court took suo motu cognizance of the matter after it received a letter from a Patna resident highlighting the developments.

The court also said that Thakur appeared to be “a very influential person and people in the neighbourhood are scared of him and not able to make any complaint against him”.

Ordering an inquiry into his affairs, the bench noted that people in the neighbourhood had heard girls in the shelter home scream but they did not bring it to anyone’s notice “because of the apparent terror of Mr Brajesh Thakur”.

The court also asked the CBI to request the Income Tax Department to probe the NGO to ascertain the extent of its assets and that of Thakur.

Referring to the status reports, the bench said they mention that on March 20, the Social Welfare Department transferred some girls from the shelter. The apex court asked the CBI to seize the department record and investigate this. Attorney General K K Venugopal said the agency would file the report in four weeks.

The bench asked the state government to file an affidavit explaining the transfer.

