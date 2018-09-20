Muzaffarpur shelter case: SC lifts ban on media reporting, warns against sensationalising sexual abuse cases

The apex court issued notices to the Bihar government and the CBI, which is probing the case, on the petition and sought their replies by September 18, the next date of hearing. The apex court issued notices to the Bihar government and the CBI, which is probing the case, on the petition and sought their replies by September 18, the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court Thursday set aside the Patna High Court order imposing a ban on media coverage of Muzaffarpur shelter home sex abuse case. The apex court said there cannot be a blanket ban on media reporting as it asked the media not to sensationalise incidents of sexual abuse and sexual violence, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta vacated the August 23 order of the Patna High Court which had imposed a ban on media reporting about the investigations in the case.

Pursuing the CBI status reports in the case, the apex court said the investigation seems to be going in the right direction. It also directed the Income Tax department to look into assets of NGO, which was running the shelter home and its owner Brajesh Thakur.

The apex court had on Tuesday stayed the Patna High Court order allowing CBI Special Director to constitute a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. It said the probe be continued by the earlier team formed by the CBI Director.

The bench is considering a PIL on the alleged abuse of girls at the shelter home in Bihar. On August 2, the court had taken suo moto cognizance of the incident after it received a letter from a Patna resident highlighting the developments in the shelter home. The bench had also issued a notice to the Bihar government and the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The incident had come to light following an audit of the shelter home by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. The audit report, submitted to the state government in April, said that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

