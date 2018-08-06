Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case: BJP in full support of Manju Verma, says Sushil Modi

“BJP is fully in support of Manju Verma. No charges against her,” Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said. “BJP is fully in support of Manju Verma. No charges against her,” Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Defending Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma, who is in the eye of a storm after the name of her husband cropped up in connection with an abuse case at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said his party is in full support of her.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “BJP is fully in support of Manju Verma. No charges against her. Those who have been chargesheeted and summoned by CBI court in the railway tender scam, whose two dozen benami property attached by the Enforcement Directorate & Income Tax are lecturing us on morality.”

The deputy CM was referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav who have been summoned by a Delhi court in connection with the IRCTC scam. Tejashwi is spearheading a protest against the Bihar government over the Muzaffarpur case.

“Making an allegation is different from guilt being proven in an investigation. Some people had even levelled allegations against a minister from our party,” Modi said, in an obvious reference to Urban Development Minister Suresh Sharma, who is also the Muzaffarpur MLA.

While speaking to reporters earlier in the day, the deputy CM asserted that there was no need for Verma to step down or any other minister “just because some people are giving statements”.

Modi’s remarks came immediately after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that if Verma is found involved or if anything is found against her in the case, she may be asked “to go”. The chief minister said his government has decided to run such shelter homes across the state directly.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister C P Thakur had said that Verma, whose department is under the scanner in the shelter home scandal, should resign taking moral responsibility for the sexual abuse of more than 30 girls.

Meanwhile, the Patna High Court has decided to monitor the CBI investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation and abuse of the 34 girls at the shelter home. The court also ordered a speedy trial in the case and gave the CBI two weeks time to prepare a report on the case, which came to light in April following an audit of the shelter home by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which said many girls had complained of sexual abuse.

