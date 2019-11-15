Muzaffarpur shelter case verdict deferred

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month its judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Advertising

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict until December 12 as 20 of the accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar Jail, could not be brought to court premises due the ongoing lawyers’ strike in all six district courts in Delhi.

Former MLA Brajesh Thakur is prime accused in the case. The court had reserved the order on September 30 after final arguments by CBI and counsel of the accused. Six girls had gone missing from Thakur’s shelter home in 2013. A complaint had been made at a police station, but the matter was converted into full-fledged FIR only in July 2018 after medical reports had confirmed sexual abuse of more than 30 girls living at the shelter home.