Muzaffarpur shelter case: Patna High Court restrains media from reporting on probe

THE Patna High Court on Thursday restrained media from covering the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case and expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of CBI SP J P Mishra, who had been heading the probe.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mukesh R Shah and Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan said in a verbal order: “It is very unfortunate that the status report in a sealed cover pointing out the investigation carried out so far is not placed before the court. A serious grievance is made with respect to transfer of the investigating police officer, Superintendent of Police JP Mishra, that too when the investigation has just begun…”

The court directed the CBI to place before it the reasons for the police officer’s transfer at the next hearing of the case on August 27.

The court said: “Under the circumstances, till the investigation is completed, all the print and electronic media are hereby restrained from reporting anything with respect to the case, more particularly, with respect to the investigation already undertaken and/or which is likely to take place as it may seriously hamper the investigation of the case. The state government as well as the CBI is directed to see that above order is complied with by everyone…”

Bihar Advocate General Lalit Kishor promptly asked state chief secretary, home secretary and social welfare secretary to comply with the court order on restraining media from reporting investigation into the case.

