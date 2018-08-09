Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case: Under attack, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma quits

Manju Verma had earlier claimed that her husband had visited the shelter only once, and that too in her presence. Manju Verma had earlier claimed that her husband had visited the shelter only once, and that too in her presence.

UNDER FIRE over the alleged sexual exploitation of inmates at the state-funded shelter for girls in Muzaffarpur, Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma submitted her resignation to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday.

The minister had come under attack from the Opposition following allegations by the wife of an accused that Verma’s husband was a frequent visitor at the Muzaffarpur shelter.

Verma had earlier claimed that her husband had visited the shelter only once, and that too in her presence. She had alleged that she was being targeted because she belonged to the Kushwaha caste, an OBC group.

“She felt that the party and the government were being grilled. Therefore, she has resigned. It is not on account of political pressure. It was her own decision,” said JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

What appears to have precipitated her resignation is media reports that key accused Brajesh Thakur’s call detail records showed that he had spoken to her husband 17 times, from January to June this year.

Speaking to reporters from a prison van in the court compound at Muzaffarpur, Thakur admitted that he used to speak to the minister’s husband, Chandeshwar Verma, but claimed it was “on political issues”.

The chief minister had earlier said that action would be taken against anybody, howsoever mighty, if the person was found to be involved in the case. — With PTI, Patna

