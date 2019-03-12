Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case: Ex-Bihar minister Manju Verma granted bail

Former Bihar Minister Manju Verma has been granted bail by the Patna High Court in connection with an Arms Act case linked to the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, news agency ANI reported.

Manju was in jail since her surrender before a court on November 20 last year. The case against her was lodged after police recovered a huge quantity of ammunition at her residence during a CBI raid in connection with the case.

Manju held the social welfare portfolio in the Nitish Kumar cabinet before she stepped down on August 6, 2018 after a number of media reports alleged that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had close links with Brajesh Thakur – the prime accused in the shelter home abuse case.

The husband-wife duo remained untraceable for long until Chandrashekhar surrendered at the end of October. The Supreme Court had pulled up the state police for its inability to nab her.

The police then submitted its chargesheet against the couple before a court on December 20.