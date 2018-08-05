Muzaffarpur rapes case: Opposition focus is on just one negative thing that happened in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Nitish said that many positive works have also been done in the state but they are focussed on just one negative aspect. (File) Nitish said that many positive works have also been done in the state but they are focussed on just one negative aspect. (File)

As the opposition parties intensified their attack on the Bihar government demanding the resignation of the chief minister over the alleged sexual exploitation of minors at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that he is not going to spare anyone involved in the case. Targetting opposition and media at an event, Kumar said that many positive works have also been done in the state but they are focussed on just one negative aspect.

“I am not going to spare anyone, and I have never made a compromise. Still, if you want to abuse me keep doing it,” Nitish was quoted as saying by ANI. You should also focus on the positive things. One negative incident happened and you are just talking about it only,” added Kumar.

Zara positive feed par bhi aap log kripa karke dekh lein. Ek aad negative cheez hogya usi ko lekar chal rahe hain. Jo gadbad karega vo andar jaega. Usko bachaane wala bhi nahi bachega, vo bhi andar jaega: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/P27QIs5xq1 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2018

The state government suspended six officials of social welfare department on account of “negligence and dereliction of duty”. The officials put under suspension were posted as assistant directors of Child Protection Units in Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur, and Bhojpur districts.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Tejasvi Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechuri, D. Raja and other Political leaders during a candle march at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo By Amit Mehra) Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Tejasvi Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechuri, D. Raja and other Political leaders during a candle march at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo By Amit Mehra)

Rejecting the demand for Kumar’s resignation, senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi slammed opposition leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attending the RJD-organised protest in Jantar Mantar. “Nitish is a sensitive person and felt ashamed over the incident which the opposition parties are trying to use to hit at his conscience so that he steps down. But, he will never step down, we will not let him do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, RJD continued mounting pressure over the disappearance of one of the minors rescued from the shelter home. Former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday had feared that the girl might have been killed. The officials of the NGO, however, have blamed it on security lapses while shifting the girls from the hospital. “Had adequate security but somehow a girl went missing due to security lapse or conspiracy. This should not be made into a political issue,” said Pragya Bharti, who runs the NGO in Madhubani.

She is the wife of PA of Sanjay Jha- most closest aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He is National General Secretry of JDU, Member (Bihar State Planning Board) & Former MLC. See the Shamelessness governance of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Ji must hv to trace that girl. I said MUST have to https://t.co/tFPpzhS7Bw — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 5, 2018

Rubbishing Pragya’s claims, Tejashwi said that authorities are trying to save the accused. “She is the wife of PA of Sanjay Jha, closest aide of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He is National General Secretary of JDU, Member (Bihar State Planning Board) and Former MLC. See the Shamelessness governance of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Ji must have to trace that girl. I said MUST have to,” Tejashwi tweeted.

In a show of opposition’s unity over the protest, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI leader D Raja, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former JDU leader Sharad Yadav had joined Tejashwi at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday. “We have gathered here for the women of our country and we stand with them. If Nitish ji is really feeling ashamed then he should take immediate action,” said Rahul Gandhi lending support to the protest.

