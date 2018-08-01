Governor writes to Chief Justice, CM for monitoring of shelter homes in Bihar

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik said strict action should be taken against those found guilty of exploitation of inmates at homes in the state. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik said strict action should be taken against those found guilty of exploitation of inmates at homes in the state. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

In the wake of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has written to the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to monitor shelter homes across the state. He has also added that strict action should be taken against those found guilty, reported news agency ANI.

In April this year, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), in a report to the Bihar government, alleged sexual exploitation of inmates, at a number of short stay homes in the state, including Muzaffarpur-based NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. Based on this, the government had lodged cases against some of the homes.

The probe into the Muzaffarpur case found that 29 of the 34 minors at the Muzaffarpur shelter were sexually exploited. After it was brought up in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the case. At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, including prime accused Brajesh Thakur, who is the owner of the NGO.

