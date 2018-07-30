Muzaffarpur: CBI takes over shelter abuse case probe

Bihar shelter home sexual abuse: “It is alleged that officials/employees of the girl’s home used to mentally, physically and sexually exploit the children residing there,” a CBI spokesperson said. (Representational Image) Bihar shelter home sexual abuse: “It is alleged that officials/employees of the girl’s home used to mentally, physically and sexually exploit the children residing there,” a CBI spokesperson said. (Representational Image)

The CBI on Sunday took over the probe into the sexual abuse of inmates at a shelter for minor girls in Muzaffarpur. Bihar police had earlier booked 11 people for rape, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation and also under the POCSO Act. The state government recommended a CBI probe after it came under attack from the Opposition over the case.

“It is alleged that officials/employees of the girl’s home used to mentally, physically and sexually exploit the children residing there,” a CBI spokesperson said.

A five-member CBI team led by SP J N Pandey visited Muzaffarpur Mahila police station, the shelter and met police officers. A police officer at Muzaffarpur said, “We handed over all files related to the case and also briefed them about the investigation so far.”

On May 31, police filed a case against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, who runs the NGO under which the shelter functioned. Among the other accused are Child Protection officer Ravi Roshan and Child Welfare Committee member Vikas Kumar. All accused, excluding the district Child Protection Committee chairperson, have been arrested.

