Muzaffarpur body begins demolition of shelter building

The Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation on Thursday began demolition of the illegally-constructed four-storey building owned by Manorama Devi, mother of shelter case main accused Brajesh Thakur. The building housed the shelter home and office of Hindi daily Pratah Kamal.

The civic body had given December 10 as deadline to Thakur’s family to demolish the illegal construction at Sahu Road or face action. All 44 inmates had been transferred to other shelter homes in May after a case was lodged against Thakur and others following the TISS audit report highlighting the abuse of girls.

While the municipal corporation had approved the map of the building in 1986 allowing construction of ground plus one floor, Thakur illegally constructed the four-storey building. The action came only after the shelter home case.

Nearly half-a-dozen workers manually started the demolition amid heavy police deployment.

Thakur’s family had challenged the corporation’s notice in the DM’s court but lost the case. With the Supreme Court monitoring the shelter case, the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation sought compliance of the DM court’s order.

Muzaffarpur Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Dubey said: “As JCB and other big machines could not pass through the narrow lane leading to the building, we are conducting demolition manually. It should continue for at least 15 days till we remove illegal construction completely.”