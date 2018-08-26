Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
Muzaffarpur abuse case: Distressed by Patna HC’s ‘gag’ order, says Editors Guild

The Guild said it is “deeply concerned” over the order restraining “the media from reporting on the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case”.

The Editors Guild of India Saturday expressed concern over the Patna High Court’s restraining order on media reporting on the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. In a statement, the Guild said it was distressed about the court order and the growing trend of similar orders from different courts. The statement comes a day after the RJD criticised the restraining order.

The Guild said it is “deeply concerned” over the order restraining “the media from reporting on the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case”. It said, it is “distressed to note that the court, instead of protecting media freedom, has issued an order that has effectively curbed it”. Condemning the order, the Guild said it “believes that such restrictions on reporting on investigations into a matter of public importance are counterproductive” and decried the “recent growing trend of courts issuing such restraint orders on the media”.

