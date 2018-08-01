Muzaffarpur: 50 days after inspection, FIR on missing inmates at shelter home

Outside the girls’ shelter in Muzaffarpur. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh) Outside the girls’ shelter in Muzaffarpur. (Express Photo/Santosh Singh)

Fifty days after the Muzaffarpur wing of the social welfare department carried out an inspection at an NGO-run shelter and found it locked, it filed a case on Monday about 11 of its women inmates missing with their four children.

The social welfare director blamed the delay in the FIR on “shortage of senior officers” and “lackadaisical attitude of babus”.

Assistant Director, Child Protection Unit at Muzaffarpur, Devesh Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express: “We carried out an inspection at the shelter run by an NGO run by Brajesh Thakur on June 9. We found it locked, but no employee of the social welfare department had been told about it. During our last inspection on March 20, we had seen 11 women and their four children there. After a few days of the inspection, we sent a letter to our nodal department in Patna to seek permission to file the FIR.” The FIR was lodged at the mahila police station of Muzaffarpur.

Sharma said after a case was filed against Brajesh Thakur in the case of alleged sexual exploitation of girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home, other shelters being run by his NGOs had started functioning erratically.

Asked why the department took so much time in getting the FIR lodged, Sharma said: “After we found the shelter locked, the seniors decided to lodge a missing report. On June 22, I wrote to Patna and got a reply on July 21. Since the letter was not addressed to me, there was confusion on who would file FIR. Finally, I was asked to do it.”

Social welfare department Director Raj Kumar said: “We have to see hundreds of letters every day. Two posts of joint secretaries are vacant. And babus have a lackadaisical attitude. The letters reach the director late very often.”

