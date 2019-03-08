Muzaffarnagar: Youth assaulted for criticising govt, says doesn’t want to file complaint

A day after he was beaten up, allegedly by BJP and Bajrang Dal workers for criticising the government, Muzaffarnagar youth Adnan said on Thursday that he does not want to file a police complaint as he does not want further trouble.

The youth said that he is a student and was strolling in a park when a journalist with a TV news channel approached him about his views on the government. The news segment was part of a show called “Mahaul Banaye Rakhiye” by Bharat Samachar. He alleged that BJP supporters attacked him since his views on development did not go down well with them. He said he does not want any police action as it will disturb his studies.

BJP district president Sudheer Saini denied the involvement of any party worker in the assault. “I was there when the journalist was asking questions. We answered and we left. We came to know later that a scuffle had broken out with one of the persons answering questions. None of the party people was involved since we had left. We came to know through social media that the assault occurred. It seems to be a heat-of-the-moment issue,” he said.

The police are still waiting for submission of video proof for further investigation.”There are many videos that circulate on the internet. Only when someone files a complaint can we look into it further,” said Addl SP Satpal.

Bajrang Dal Sachin Singhal said, “He was making objectionable comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. When asked, he said he was a ‘terrorist’. That’s when things got heated up….There was provocation on his end as well.”