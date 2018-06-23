Muzaffarnagar woman gives birth on road after hospital denies admission

Pregnant Muzaffarnagar woman gives birth to child on the way, as hospital denies admission. (Representational) Pregnant Muzaffarnagar woman gives birth to child on the way, as hospital denies admission. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on the road after a government hospital in the Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar district refused to admit her giving no reasons, her husband alleged Saturday.

Yusuf said he took his wife Farzana to the government primary health centre after she experienced labour pain on Friday, but the hospital denied her admission. “As we were taking her to another hospital, she delivered the baby on the road,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital denied the allegation that they refused to admit the woman. Doctors at the facility said they had referred the women to the district hospital as her condition was serious.

Yusuf said the police arrived after somebody made a call to the UP100, the official name of the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System. The police took the woman to the same government health care centre, which again referred her to the district hospital, police said.

Furious family members protested over alleged negligence of hospital in dealing with the case. Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Office Dr PS Mishra said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured of strict action against those found guilty.

