Muzaffarnagar: Video shows youth being beaten for criticising govt

A Muzaffarnagar youth was beaten up, allegedly by BJP workers, for criticising the government during a news segment recording, with a video of the incident emerging Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Adnan, was part of a crowd that was being asked about the government’s work during a programme called “Mahaul Banaye Rakhiye” by a Bharat Samachar journalist. Dissatisfied with his responses, political workers allegedly began manhandling him, the video showed.

Narendra Pratap, the journalist anchoring the show, said: “We had gone to a park where a lot of youths from nearby areas had come. We were taking a general view of what people perceive about the present government’s work. The questions ranged from farmer crisis to law and order. BJP workers were raising slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ whenever someone said something unfavourable. When they saw this particular person, they vented their anger on him. Some RLD workers were also present, they also got into a scuffle.”

The video showed Adnan saying that the present government had failed in providing jobs to the youth, but was soon interrupted and beaten up.

“It took some time to get the situation under control. He was badly beaten. It appears that he is afraid to get a police complaint filed,” said Pratap.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of City (Muzaffarnagar) Satpal said: “We have not received any complaint from the youth. There are many unverified videos that are circulated on the internet. If more things come to light, action will be taken.”