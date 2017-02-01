Muzaffarnagar riots: Relative of victim who was lynched missing

The statements of Arjun’s tution and Kendra Vidyalaya teachers have been recorded. (Representational image) The statements of Arjun’s tution and Kendra Vidyalaya teachers have been recorded. (Representational image)

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy, a relative of a Muzaffarnagar riots victim, has been missing since Monday morning after he left his residence in Malikpur to attend tution at Kawaal village.

Arjun Taliyan, a student of Class IX at Kendra Vidyalaya, is the nephew of Sachin, who along with his relative Gaurav, were lynched soon after Muslim youth Shahnawaz was murdered at Kawaal on August 27, 2013, leading to the riots.

On Tuesday, Arjun’s father Bijendra Singh got an FIR lodged against unidentified persons at Jansath police station on charges of kidnapping. The family has not received any ransom call, said police. Forces have been deployed at Kawaal and Malikpur villages.

The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Tej Singh, said: “Arjun left home around 8 am on Monday to attend a tution at Kawaal village, which is around 500 m from his residence. Arjun used to go Kawaal on a bicycle. After the tution, he used to park his bicycle at a cycle stand and take a bus to Kendra Vidyalaya, which is around 25 km from there. We have recovered Arjun’s bicycle from outside a shop in Kawaal.”

The statements of Arjun’s tution and Kendra Vidyalaya teachers have been recorded.

“They said Arjun had not come for classes for the last two days… But his family members claim that on Friday and Saturday, Arjun left home to attend tution and school. The family has not accused anyone,” said Singh.

When contacted, Arjun’s father Bijendra Singh said: “We have not received any ransom call. Someone told me that Arjun was today seen in Haridwar. I have informed the police.”

Muzaffarnagar Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed that Arjun is Sachin’s nephew.

“We are making all efforts to trace Arjun,” he said.

