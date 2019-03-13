Toggle Menu
Muzaffarnagar riots: Man, witness to killing of two brothers, shot deadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/muzaffarnagar-riots-man-witness-to-killing-of-two-brothers-shot-dead-5623990/

Muzaffarnagar riots: Man, witness to killing of two brothers, shot dead

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. Ashfaq, a witness in the case, was shot dead in Khatoli on Monday.

Muzaffarnagar riots: Man, witness to killing of two brothers, shot dead
(Representational)

A man, who witnessed the killing of his two brothers during the Muzaffarnagar riots, was shot dead at Khatoli here, police said Wednesday.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.
Ashfaq, a witness in the case, was shot dead in Khatoli on Monday, Circle Officer Ashish Kumar said.

Eight people are facing trial for allegedly killing Ashfaq’s brothers and the next hearing was scheduled for March 25.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the shooter, Kumar said, adding that Ashfaq was killed when he was going to deliver milk. He had witnessed the killing of his two brothers — Nawab and Shahid — during the riots and earlier, had also been threatened with dire consequences if he did not withdraw his case, police said.

Advertising

Reportedly, Ashfaq had also sought police protection following the threats.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Consider those IPS officers for DGPs who have at least 6 months to retire: SC tells states
2 Pak spy assigned to collect info on Indian Army arrested in Rajasthan: Official
3 Plea against Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha victory: No breach of rule by Congress rebels, BJP leader tells HC