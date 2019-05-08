Toggle Menu
Muzaffarnagar riots: Attach properties of six absconding accused, orders court

The alleged murder is said to have triggered the killing of two youths — Gaurav and Sachin —and the subsequent communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts.

At least 62 people from two communities were killed and 60,000 displaced.

A local court in Muzaffarnagar Monday ordered attachment of the property of six absconding accused who allegedly stabbed a youth, Shahnawaz, to death in Kawal village of the district on August 27, 2013.

The court order came after the six men — Gaurav’s father, Ravinder, Prahlad, Bishan, Devender, Jitender and Yogender (all relatives and neighbours of Ravinder) — failed to appear before the court despite several summons.

In March, the court had declared the six men proclaimed offenders after police, in a report, said they were untraceable.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautam has been hearing a protest application by Shahnawaz’s father, Saleem, against a closure report filed by an SIT which was formed to probe Muzaffarnagar riot cases.

The station house officer of Jansath (Muzaffarnagar), Santosh Kumar Tyagi, claimed that police had raided the houses of the six accused, but they could not be traced. “We are yet to receive the property attachment order,” the SHO said.

In February, a Muzaffarnagar court had awarded life sentence to seven accused in the murder of Sachin and Gaurav.

