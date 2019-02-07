Muzaffarnagar riots: 7 convicted of killing 2 cousins in Kawal

A sessions court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday convicted seven accused of the killing of two cousins in Kawal town on August 27, 2013. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on February 8.

Advertising

Five of the accused are in jail while two were granted bail by the Allahabad High Court last year.

The two cousins, Gaurav and Sachin, and Shahnawaz were killed in separate incidents on August 27, 2013, leading to widespread riots in Muzaffarnagar, in which 62 people had died and more than 50,000 were displaced.

“Though my clients have been held guilty and the punishment will be announced on Friday, but we will challenge the verdict in the Allahabad HC and will continue to pursue the case till my clients come clean out of the court,” said Naseer Ali, the lawyer for the accused.

“Ravindra Singh, Gaurav’s father, had lodged an FIR for murder at Jansath police station against Muzammil, Mujasim, Furqaan, Jehangeer, Nadeem and Shehnawaz. Shahnawaz was killed later in retaliation to the murder of Gaurav and Sachin,” said Anil Zindal, the complainant’s lawyer

Iqbal and Afzal were later included as accused in the case.

Advertising

Shahnawaz’s father Salim filed a counter FIR accusing the families of Gaurav and Sachin of killing his son, but the SIT submitted a closure report, Naseer Ali said. The SIT had given a clean chit to six accused in connection with Shahnawaz’s killing in 2015, while the other two accused, Gaurav and Sachin, had already died.