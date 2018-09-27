Muzaffarnagar: One dead in clash between two Dalit families

Bhola’s father Risihipal sustained grievous injuries in the fight and died while being taken to the hospital. (Representational) Bhola’s father Risihipal sustained grievous injuries in the fight and died while being taken to the hospital. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man died and six people were injured in a clash between two neighbouring Dalit families in Nangla Buzurg village of Muzzafarnagar district Tuesday night, said police.

Two youths of the village, Sanju (26) and Bhola (23), who worked as contract labourers in Meerut, had had a row on Sunday but were pacified by colleagues. However, while returning to their native place the same evening, Sanju allegedly beat up Bhola. Police said they are yet to find out what the two fought over.

“The enmity between them re-surfaced Tuesday evening when family members of both came out in the open, armed with lathis and sharp-edged weapons. The clash lasted for nearly 40 minutes during which Bhola’s father Risihipal sustained grievous injuries and died while being taken to the hospital. We have also admitted the injured in a local hospital. The condition of two people, Kushal and Sumit, is critical,” said B P S Yadav, the in-charge of Bhopa police station. Rishipal’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Yadav said both factions have lodged complaints in Bhopa police station on the basis of which FIRs have been registered, and six persons including Sanju and Bhola have been arrested for their involvement in the clash.

The FIRs have been lodged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“Adequate police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent more trouble. We are investigating to find out who killed Rishipal,” said Yadav.

