Muzaffarnagar: Man thrashed for harassing girl students

A 23-year-old man was thrashed by locals for allegedly harassing girl students in the Aryapuri area in Muzaffarnagar, police said Sunday.

The accused, Shaukeen, was beaten up by locals last evening when they found him allegedly harassing girls who were returning from schools, Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan said. They later handed him over to police, he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by one Deepak Thakur, police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

