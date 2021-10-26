Muzaffarnagar: Idol of Sant Ravidas desecrated by unidentified miscreants

An idol of Sant Ravidas installed at a nearly 60-year-old temple in a village in Muzaffarnagar, was desecrated by unidentified miscreants, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday in Vahelna village under the Kotwali police station.

According to Sanjay Arya, incharge of the Vahelna police outpost, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants.

The devotees gathered and demanded action against the culprits. Police pacified them and ensured to replace the idol with a new one.