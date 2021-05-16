Muzaffarnagar: Doctor, 8 others booked for ‘assaulting’ dead Covid patient’s attendants

Police booked a heart specialist, his younger brother and seven employees of a hospital in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday for allegedly opening fire in the air and beating up the attendants of a Covid-19 patient who died late on Friday night. The attendants were allegedly attacked when they tried to inquire about the line of treatment given to the deceased at the Saini Heart Institute, police said.

The attendants claimed that the area police had initially refused to lodge an FIR against doctor Devendra Saini, his brother, Manish, and the others. On the other hand, police booked the attendants on charges of creating a ruckus at the hospital. Later, after local BJP legislator from Purkaji Pramod Utwal intervened and brought the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Saini, Manish and seven other staff of the hospital were booked for attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC.

“FIRs have been registered against both the groups. The area police is investigating all the charges. The guilty will not be spared,” said SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav.