Muzaffarnagar clash: Nine RLD workers surrender in court, sent to jail

According to police arrest warrants had been issued against Rajiv, Mahesh, Arun Kumar, Ankur, Raj Kumar, Vikky, Krishan Pal, Pushpender and Chota, police said. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal had on April 7 clashed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal had on April 7 clashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. (Photo for representation)

Nine RLD was sent to jail after they surrendered before a court here in connection with the April 7 clash with BJP workers during a roadshow, police said on Friday.

A roadshow by the RLD reached Nona Kheri village under the Titawi area when BJP supporters allegedly confronted it. The confrontation turned into a violent clash in which a number of vehicles were damaged.

