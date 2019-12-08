Muzaffarnagar: Acid thrown at rape victim for refusing to withdraw case

Police said the woman had filed the complaint in the court after no evidence of rape surfaced during the investigation by police. (File) Police said the woman had filed the complaint in the court after no evidence of rape surfaced during the investigation by police. (File)

A day after it came to light that a 30-year-old woman was attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahpur by four men for refusing to withdraw her rape complaint against them, police said a case had been registered and was being investigated from all angles.

The incident happened a day before a 23-year-old woman from Unnao district was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her. The Unnao woman died at a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

The Shahpur woman suffered 30 per cent burns in the acid attack and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital, PTI reported.

“A case has been registered in the acid attack incident. We are investigating the case from all angles,” ANI quoted SP (Rural) Nepal Singh as saying.

A Circle Officer said the four men barged into the woman’s house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had refused to withdraw her rape complaint against them that was filed at a local court.

The four accused have been identified as Arif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and Abid. “All four men are absconding but we will nab them soon,” PTI quoted the circle officer as saying.

Police said the woman had filed the complaint in the court after no evidence of rape surfaced during the investigation by police and the case had to be closed, PTI reported.

The incident comes at a time when top leaders of Opposition SP, the BSP, and the Congress have expressed their anguish against the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for “failure to control crime against women” in the state.

