Muzaffarnagar: 10-year-old boy found dead, 7-year-old injured; police suspect both were sexually assaulted

According to police and residents of the area, the 7-year-old was abducted after he had stepped out to play on Saturday morning. The 10-year-old was kidnapped while he was returning home from school on Saturday afternoon. Both the boys hail from the same village, said a police officer.

Two minors were allegedly sexually assaulted, while one of them was killed in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. According to police, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old boy went missing on Saturday from a Muzaffarnagar village.

While the body of the 10-year-old was found in a field, the 7-year-old was found tied in the vicinity. Police have taken an accused in custody in connection with the case. “We had received information that two boys had gone missing in the area. Police were alerted and efforts were made to trace both the minors. We found the body of one minor, while another was found injured. Both boys were sexually assaulted. We have a suspect who will be presented to the magistrate after the medical examination is carried out,” said SP (City) Arpit Vijayvargia.

The body of the 10-year-old was sent for postmortem and a medical examination of the surviving boy was carried out following which the police confirmed sexual assault on him. Police detained the accused after residents suspected the man who was found in an inebriated condition in the area. The accused was also identified by the surviving minor, said police. Once the medical examination of the accused is carried out, formal arrest proceedings will take place, said police.