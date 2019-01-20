Muzaffarnagar: 10 injured in clash over playing loud music

Around 10 persons sustained injuries when a clash broke out between two groups over playing of loud music at Akhlaqpura village in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said. The injured were initially admitted to the community health centre from where four persons, whose condition was reportedly critical, were referred to the medical college in Meerut. Rais (35), owner of a sound system shop, allegedly played loud music while dealing with his customer.

When Irshaad, a resident of the neighbouring Saadpur village, which is separated from Akhlaqpura by a 20-metre road, raised objection, it led to an argument and locals from two villages joined the duo, police said.

“The groups also fired bullets in the air when we reached the spot and despite warnings they continued to pelt stones at each other, leaving us with no option but to use mild lathi-charge. We will take action once we complete our investigation,” Jaansath station House Officer, Anantdev Mishra, told The Sunday Express.