Muzaffarnagar: 10 injured in clash over loud music, probe under way

Around 10 persons were injured when a clash broke out between two groups over loud music at Akhlaqpura village in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, police said. The injured were initially admitted to the community health centre from where four persons, whose condition was reportedly critical, were referred to the medical college in Meerut.

Rais (35), owner of a sound system shop, allegedly played loud music while dealing with his customer. When Irshaad, a resident of the neighbouring Saadpur village, which is separated from Akhlaqpura by a 20-metre road, raised objection, it led to an argument which soon turned ugly with residents from the two villages joining the duo, police said.

“The groups fired bullets in the air when we reached there and despite our repeated warning the villagers continued to pelt stones on each other, leaving us with no option but to use mild lathi-charge. Both groups lodged complaints against each other. we will take action after finishing our probe,” Anantdev Mishra, Jaansath station House Officer said.