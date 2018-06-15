Mutum Sarma Devi appointed as chief of Manipur Pradesh Committee Congress

A press release signed by Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot confirmed this. A press release signed by Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot confirmed this.

Mutum Sarma Devi was on Friday appointed as the president of Manipur Pradesh Mahila Congress. She was appointed as the chief of Manipur unit of the All India Mahila Congress by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. A press release signed by Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot confirmed this.

Besides, Gandhi has also appointed a few persons as office bearers of the All India Mahila Congress, as per the press release. Sandhya Sawalakhe has been appointed as the Secretary of the women’s wing of the All India Congress Committee. The release also mentioned the newly-appointed nine national co-ordinators of the AIMC.

The national coordinators are Kaminaba Bhupendrasinh Rathod, lata J. Bhatia (Gujarat), Sunita Sherawat (Haryana), Kittu Grewal (Punjab), Anju Jaiswal (Madhya Pradesh), Akanksha Ola (Delhi), Nandita Hooda (Chandigarh), Jyoti Rautela (Uttarakhand) and Chaman Farzana (Karnataka).

At present, Sushmita Dev is the president of All India Mahila Congress.

