Mutual trust despite different ideologies is strength of democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said mutual trust despite different ideologies is the strength of democracy.

Responding to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s requests regarding a few projects for the development of the state during a virtual programme, Modi thanked the veteran Congress leader for having faith in him.

“I was listening to the chief minister of Rajasthan. He has given a long list of projects. I thank the chief minister of Rajasthan that he has so much faith in me. His ideology, (political) party are different and my ideology, party are different but this friendship, trust and faith is a big strength of democracy,” he said.

Addressing the programme for the foundation laying of medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts and the inauguration of the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology in Jaipur, Gehlot requested the prime minister to approve a medical device park in Jodhpur and a bulk drug park in Kota.

He also sought the Union government’s support to revive drug-manufacturing company RDPL, which was a joint venture of the Centre and the state.

Talking about the challenges in service delivery, Gehlot said due to distances, the service delivery cost, be it in the health or in the education sector, from district to district and village to village is high in Rajasthan as compared to other states.

He also said 30 of the 33 districts in the state will have medical colleges by 2023.

Fifteen medical colleges are already there and 15 more will be ready by 2023, the chief minister said.

Gehlot urged the prime minister to take a decision regarding medical colleges in the remaining three districts of Rajsamand, Pratapgarh and Jalore.