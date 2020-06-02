Mutual logistics support pact on table for Modi-Morrison virtual summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison. (File)

Ahead of the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison on June 4, Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell said on Monday that the mutual logistics support agreement is on the table.

The agreement will allow the two sides to use each other’s military bases for logistical support. This will be one of the key items on the agenda during the summit, and the two sides have been negotiating the pact for some time now.

With the ongoing tension between India and China on the border, he also said it was for the two countries to resolve the row bilaterally and there was no role for any other country. “The issue is for China and India to resolve bilaterally. It is not an issue for Australia or any other country,” he said.

