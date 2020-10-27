Mutilated, headless body of woman found in Meerut

Her body was chopped into at least eight pieces and dumped in sacks.

A mutilated body of a woman with missing head was found from the Lisari Gate area of Meeurt on Monday. According to police, the woman, aged approximately 35 years, is yet to be identified.

“We found the woman’s body in a dumping area behind a cemetery in Fatehullapur area. The victim was nearly 35 years old. Prima facie it appears that the crime was carried out by a person known to her. We are scanning CCTV footages in the area,” said Akhilesh N Singh, SP City Meerut.

According to police and local residents, the body was discovered when stray dogs were seen tugging at the sacks in which the pieces of the body had been kept. Stench emanated from the sacks when local residents reached the spot, nearly 200 metres from the main road.

The victim was found in only one piece of undergarment. The body also bore signs of burns at points where its had been chopped, said police.

Owing to the severe mutilation, the police are yet to find out if the victim had been sexually assaulted. And with no fresh blood detected on any wound, the police said the woman must have been killed at least two to three days ago.

“We are sending pictures of the body to track missing persons’ complaint from different police stations. Our primary effort is to identify the body,” said Arvind Kumar, CO Kotwali.

According to sources, the police are investigating a lead from Gorakhpur in connection with the case.

