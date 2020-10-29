Mutilated body in Meerut: Man says victim killed by lover

The woman's body was Monday found decapitated and chopped into multiple pieces.

Two days after the mutilated body of a woman was found in Meerut, the police Wednesday said a man claiming to be her husband has come forward with the contention that she was killed by a person she had eloped with. The Meerut Police said it will carry out a DNA test to verify the identity of the woman.

“A man approached us from the district on Tuesday stating he was aware of the woman’s identity. We will be matching DNA samples of the body and the man since this is a significant lead,” said Arvind Kumar, CO Kotwali.

The man told the police that the victim was his wife who had eloped with another man two days before the body was found. He believed that the affair had gone wrong.

The woman’s body was Monday found decapitated and chopped into multiple pieces.

