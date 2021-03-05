Muthoot Group chairman MG George Muthoot passes away

Muthoot Group chairman MG George Muthoot passed away in Delhi on Friday evening. He was 72. (Source: www.muthootfinance.com/)

The prominent businessman was taken to Delhi’s Escorts hospital after falling down the stairs at his home. He was brought dead at the hospital around 6.58 pm.

Under his leadership, Muthoot Finance Limited, the flagship company of The Muthoot Group, became India’s largest gold financing company amongst NBFCs. It was also under his leadership that the Muthoot Group expanded to over 5,500 branches across the world and over 20 different businesses.

In 2020, George Muthoot was declared the 26th richest Indian and the richest Malayalee in India by Forbes Asia Magazine.