scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Must skill youth amid digital technology advent: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said the Indian education system was a victim of “rigidity” for years.

Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the post-budget webinar on ‘Harnessing youth power through Skilling and Education’, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Screengrab/ Twitter/ @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said there was a need to prepare an updated database of youth trained under the Skill India mission to ensure they don’t get left behind for failing to upgrade their skills with the advent of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence.

The PM made the remarks while addressing a post-budget webinar on skilling and education.

“I would like an updated database of youth who trained under the Skill India mission. Because there will be many youths whose skills will have to be upgraded. We will have to start working now so that our trained workforce do not get left behind with the advent of digital technology and AI,” Modi said.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in January that the Centre will soon launch a revamped version of its Skill India initiative with an aim to train young people in the country with “future-ready skills”.

The focus of the new scheme is likely to be to strengthen the digital skilling ecosystem and the PM’s remarks assume significance in this context.

In his address, the PM also said the Indian education system was a victim of “rigidity” for years.

Also Read
At Congress plenary, Sonia Gandhi says her innings could conclude with Bh...
joyalukkas ed
ED attaches Rs 305-cr assets of Joyalukkas
At G20 finance meet, Modi calls for stability; Ukraine tensions flare
Olaf Scholz in India
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for ‘clear stand’ in UN, PM...

“Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youth and the demands of the future,” Modi said.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 22:26 IST
Next Story

G20 stops short of issuing communique as China, Russia oppose references to Ukraine ‘war’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close