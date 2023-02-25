Must skill youth amid digital technology advent: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said there was a need to prepare an updated database of youth trained under the Skill India mission to ensure they don’t get left behind for failing to upgrade their skills with the advent of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence.

The PM made the remarks while addressing a post-budget webinar on skilling and education.

“I would like an updated database of youth who trained under the Skill India mission. Because there will be many youths whose skills will have to be upgraded. We will have to start working now so that our trained workforce do not get left behind with the advent of digital technology and AI,” Modi said.

Speaking on how the Amrit Kaal Budget will give boost to education sector and benefit our talented Yuva Shakti. https://t.co/cDlmIyBmbT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2023

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in January that the Centre will soon launch a revamped version of its Skill India initiative with an aim to train young people in the country with “future-ready skills”.

The focus of the new scheme is likely to be to strengthen the digital skilling ecosystem and the PM’s remarks assume significance in this context.

In his address, the PM also said the Indian education system was a victim of “rigidity” for years.

“Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youth and the demands of the future,” Modi said.