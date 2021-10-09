Must remove intermediaries who don’t add value: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday pushed for linking farmers directly to the market and removing intermediaries, with the objective to improve the income of farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Odisha Agri Conclave 2021 via videoconference, Patnaik said the emphasis of the state government is to enhance the income of farmers.

“We must respond to the dynamics of the market. We need to streamline their connectivity to the aggregators and processors to play the role of producers. We need to remove intermediaries who don’t add value to the supply chain,” Patnaik said.

“Farmers lay the foundation of the nation’s economy… The development of agriculture and the empowerment of farmers is our priority,” Patnaik said.