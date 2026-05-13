‘Must reflect’: India on China’s support to Pakistan in Operation Sindoor

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A year after Operation Sindoor, India on Tuesday called out China on its support to Pakistan during the counter-terror offensive and underlined that “responsible nations must reflect” on how supporting efforts to protect terrorist infrastructure would affect their “reputation”.
The comments came days after Chinese media reports confirmed that China provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during its four-day military conflict with India.
The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions, said, “We have seen these reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest,” he said at his weekly media briefing.
“It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing,” he added.
Last week, China’s state broadcaster CCTV aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute that develops China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design. Zhang had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported, quoting CCTV. Pakistan’s air force operates a fleet of China-made J-10CE jets, produced by an AVIC subsidiary.
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