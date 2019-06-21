Must look to Interpol for tackling globalised crime: Home Secy Rajiv Gauba

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday called for enforcement agencies to remain updated about the workings of the Interpol as technology had not only globalised economies, but crime as well.

Speaking at the Interpol Liaison Officers Conference at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, Gauba said, “Globalisation is normally used in the context of economics – trade liberalisation and allowing foreign investments etc. Almost in parallel, due to technological breakthroughs, crime has also become globalised. The digital revolution allows criminals to move funds across borders. Thus, there is a dangerous confluence of financial globalisation and digital technology facilitating cyber crime, narcotics trade and financing of terror.”

The Home Secretary emphasised that in a digital age, enforcement agencies could not afford to work in silos. “Law enforcement agencies need to remain updated in their knowledge about the working of the Interpol and its databases and how to use them effectively,” Gauba said.

The Home Secretary called for real-time information sharing among the country’s agencies. “In the scenario of seamless internet and easy mobility, there is an urgent need for real-time sharing of information and greater mutual coordination amongst law enforcement agencies, in order to optimize their responses. Interpol is uniquely placed to support law enforcement agencies of its member countries in this endeavour,” Gauba said.

The two-day conference is being organised by the CBI, which is the National Central Bureau (NCB) of India and represents the country at the Interpol. Around 37 Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) from across the country are attending it.

ILOs are designated as contact points.