Must give alternative to Modi’s ‘bogus achche din’: Rahul Gandhi at Congress parliamentary party meet

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said forces of hate, division and violence are trampling upon the Constitution and the people of India want the Congress party and its allies to replace the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2019 general elections. Gandhi was speaking at the Congress parliamentary party meeting.

“The people of India are looking up to the Congress and its allied parties to help remove the Modi government and replace it with one which will listen to them, understand their problems and provide solutions that reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country,” he said, adding that it was for the Congress party to restore hope in the Indian farmers and youth, about their right to dignified life and decent incomes. “We have to ensure that the forces of hate, division and violence that are trampling upon the Constitution of India are prevented from coming back to power,” Gandhi said.

“The crisis of governance in India under the Narendra Modi government – marked by corruption, total economic failure, incompetence and spread of social divisiveness – is at its peak. There is a rising tide of anger against the current ruling dispensation that calls upon all of us to work very hard to give the people of India the alternative they deserve – an alternative to the bogus promise of Modiji’s ‘Achche Din’,” he added.

Gandhi also accused the BJP and the RSS of destroying the country’s institutions. “Since RSS and the BJP have come to power, we have seen a systematic attack on every single one of our institutions. In modern India, these institutions were called temples of democracy and today RSS is intent in destroying every single one of them. Every single institution is being penetrated by their people and nature of institutions itself is being changed.”

Describing Assam’s recently-released draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) as the most important and urgent issue today, Gandhi said it has created “massive insecurity” in the state. “After spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis,” he said.

“In 2014, when he was elected, Modiji said India had been a slow ‘passenger train’ for seventy years after Independence and now under his guidance and rule the country would become a sleek and shining ‘Magical Train’ which is destined for ‘Achhe Din’… Four years of Modi Rule later, sadly, India today looks more like a train that is being driven to disaster by an autocratic, incompetent and arrogant driver, who does not care what happens to the passengers he is responsible for.”

The BJP is yet to react to Gandhi’s remarks.

