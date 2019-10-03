Must emulate Gandhi’s dedicated life to make Bharat the Vishwa Guru: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas of social equality and harmony and took a pledge to emulate Gandhi’s “sacred, dedicated and transparent life”.

In a series of tweets, the RSS quoted Bhagwat as having said, “Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat, firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action, had set an example for all through his life. We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life.”

In another tweet, RSS quoted Bhagwat as having said, “Remembering the Mahatma on his 150th birth anniversary, we shall take a pledge that we will emulate his sacred, dedicated and transparent life and Swa-centric life vision, and through which we must inculcate the qualities of dedication and renunciation in our lives to make Bharat the Vishwa Guru.”

The sentiment is also reflected in the latest issue of Organiser that hit the stands on Tuesday — it is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and the idea of Swaraj. “In the post-independent Bharat, Gandhi’s name and surname has been used, misused and abused without following his message to a large extent. Now when we are in a position to play a constructive role at the global level, we need to revisit arguably the most influential son and messenger of Bharat to address the contemporary global challenges,” an editorial in the Organiser stated.

In another piece, RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya sought to argue that RSS always admired Gandhi. “Despite disagreeing with him and his surrender to the extremist and Jihadi elements among the Muslim community, the RSS has always admired his efforts to broaden the public support for Bharat’s freedom struggle through simple means like Charkha and easily acceptable method like Satyagraha and considered this as his greatness,” Vaidya wrote in the article, which carried an illustration of Gandhi saluting the RSS flag at Wardha in 1934.