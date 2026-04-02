Mussoorie’s oak trees can’t be cut for construction activities, Uttarakhand HC says

The matter was heard after a public interest litigation was filed by Pravesh Rana, the president of the students’ union of MPG College, where the felling allegedly took place.

Observing that trees cannot be felled without the permission of the forest department, Uttarakhand High Court Wednesday stayed the felling of oak trees in Mussoorie by the municipal council for construction activities.

The matter was heard after a public interest litigation was filed by Pravesh Rana, the president of the students’ union of MPG College, where the felling allegedly took place. The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Abhijay Negi, said that the proposed construction was for a road and playground, resulting in the felling of several trees, without ascertaining whether they could be transplanted.

The petitioner also had filed an application under the Right to Information with the Divisional Forest Officer of Mussoorie to seek confirmation on whether an NOC was provided by the department to the Municipal Council to fell the trees. The department replied that no NOC was sought. The petition claimed that the construction appears to be undertaken for extraneous considerations, including facilitating adjoining private establishments such as hotels.