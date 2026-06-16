Techie on vacation with husband found dead in Mussoorie hotel

2 min readDehradunUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 01:41 PM IST
A 27-year-old woman from Delhi was found dead at a homestay while on a vacation with her husband in Mussoorie on Monday morning, police said. The police received information at 7.23 am that P Radha Gayatri was in a critical condition and not responding. The couple were staying in a room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti Road. Though an ambulance was called, a health professional, who was present in the ambulance, examined the woman and declared her dead.
The husband, Soumya Sricharan, is a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi. The couple are originally from Vishakapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary information, the deceased and her husband had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh on Saturday and reached the homestay around 11.30 pm on Sunday. They reportedly went to sleep around 3.30 am, police said.
Sricharan told police that when he woke up in the morning, he found blood oozing from his wife’s nose.
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Visitors at homestay questioned
A post-mortem examination was conducted at Coronation Hospital in Dehradun. The families of the couple have reached Uttarakhand. “The father of the victim has stated that he does not want to lodge a complaint. We are probing her medical history, and the family has said that she was under treatment for low blood pressure,” said Devender Singh Chauhan, the Mussoorie police station-in-charge.
He added that they questioned multiple visitors at the homestay to probe whether the couple showed signs of unease while on vacation, but no evidence has surfaced so far. “We have not found bruises or external injuries on the body. The postmortem will detect internal injuries since she was found bleeding from the nose,” he said.
The Dehradun Field Unit was called to the scene, and the Executive Magistrate/Naib Tehsildar of Mussoorie was also summoned to conduct inquest proceedings.
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The couple got married on November 8, 2025, and worked in IT companies, with Sricharan working in Pune and Gayatri in Gurgaon.
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