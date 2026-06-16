Techie on vacation with husband found dead in Mussoorie hotel

A 27-year-old woman from Delhi was found dead at a homestay while on a vacation with her husband in Mussoorie on Monday morning, police said. The police received information at 7.23 am that P Radha Gayatri was in a critical condition and not responding. The couple were staying in a room at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti Road. Though an ambulance was called, a health professional, who was present in the ambulance, examined the woman and declared her dead.

The husband, Soumya Sricharan, is a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi. The couple are originally from Vishakapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. According to preliminary information, the deceased and her husband had travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh on Saturday and reached the homestay around 11.30 pm on Sunday. They reportedly went to sleep around 3.30 am, police said.