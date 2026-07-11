She was found dead at a Mussoorie homestay. A month later, her husband is arrested

According to police, Radha Gayatri, who was staying with her husband Sricharan at a homestay near Mussoorie, died under suspicious circumstances on June 15. (Photo: Facebook)

Almost a month after a 27-year-old woman was found dead at a Mussoorie homestay, her husband has been arrested by Dehradun Police under sections related to dowry death, police said.

According to police, Radha Gayatri, who was staying with her husband Sricharan at a homestay near Mussoorie, died under suspicious circumstances on June 15. Sricharan, a resident of Kidwai Nagar in Delhi, is originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Preliminary information suggests the couple travelled from Delhi to Rishikesh and reached the homestay around 11.30 pm on June 14. They reportedly went to sleep around 3.30 am, police said.

Sricharan told police that when he woke up the next morning, he found blood oozing from his wife’s nose.