Muslims should stop ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ related to cows and respect sentiments: Rajasthan minister Jaswant Yadav

Rajasthan Labour Minister Jaswant Yadav on Tuesday stoked a controversy saying that members of the Muslim community should stop the ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ (smuggling) related to cows and respect the sentiments of Hindus.

He, however, condemned those taking the law into their hands.

“Muslims and Meo community should stop the ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ of cows and understand the sentiments of Hindus to maintain harmony in the country,” he told reporters.

Yadav said the “reactions” that occur everyday were due to the sentiments of Hindus for cows.

“When 50 cows are stuffed in a truck, transported and acid is poured in their mouths, this boils the blood of Hindus so Muslims should respect the sentiments and their faith in cows,” the minister said.

Yadav’s remarks increase the troubles for the state government, which has been pressing its leaders to refrain from making loose comments.

Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, who was in Alwar today, avoided commenting on the issue, saying that Yadav should answer for himself.

