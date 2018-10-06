All Muslims living in country not infiltrators, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that all Muslims living in the country are not “infiltrators”. (File) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that all Muslims living in the country are not “infiltrators”. (File)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that all Muslims living in the country are not “infiltrators”. Naqvi, while addressing a press conference in Guwahati said, “No country can accept the population explosion of illegal migrants. Every Muslim is not an infiltrator. Indian Muslims are committed to respect the country and work for its development,” he said.

Naqvi said that “illegal infiltrators” were causing “maximum harm to Indian Muslims” and that action will be taken against illegal migrants as per provisions of the law. The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed “regional and social imbalance and inequality in terms of development in the country by his commitment to inclusive growth”.

“Earlier, the Centre used to focus on selected regions for the development process and other regions, especially Northeast and other far-flung areas, were neglected,” Naqvi said.

