RSS’ Bhaiyyaji Joshi on CAA: Muslims in India have never been discriminated against

In the backdrop of nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi Sunday said misinformation was being spread over CAA as Muslims in India have never been subjected to any kind of discrimination.

Talking to reporters after hoisting the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Joshi said, “It is imperative for the country that no foreign national stays here. This Act allows not only Hindus, but Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan (to become a citizen). Hence, stoking unrest on this is not good.”

Asked why people from Sri Lanka were not been included in the list, the RSS leader said they were allowed earlier but there was no religious persecution in the country now.

The RSS, parent organisation of the BJP, has defended the Act and the organisation has planned a big outreach programme in colleges and universities across the country, with more than 2,000 seminars, talks and informal gatherings to quell opposition against the CAA.

“Till date, the followers of Islam have never been subjected to any kind of discrimination in this country. If any citizen from there, be it a Muslim, come to India, then they can also get citizenship as per the law which is already in place. What is the problem in that?” PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

Joshi said the Act was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and hence, should be accepted by all. “Without giving it a serious thought, misinformation is being spread on it. If the feeling behind the CAA is understood properly, then it won’t face any opposition,” he said.

“The government has repeatedly clarified on this issue, but different groups are still creating an atmosphere against it. The Act has been passed by the Parliament and everyone should accept it,” Joshi further said.

Protesters have argued that the Act was unconstitutional since it made religion a criterion for citizenship. According to the Act, non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered the country before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship to India.

On Sunday, waving the tricolour, thousands — from children to octogenarians — gathered in Kolkata and Kerala to form a human chain on Republic Day to protest against the CAA.

