Muslims in India luckier than those in Islamic countries: Mark Tully

Muslims in India are “much luckier” than those in the Islamic countries as they can worship in any Islamic tradition here, says veteran journalist Mark Tully.

Citing an example, he says that in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where he resides, there is the Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters and they are “very strict and orthodox”.

Next to it, there is the Sufi tradition where people pray at the tomb of Nizamuddin Auliya and sing qawwalis, he adds.

“India’s spirit of tolerance is its strength which makes a harmonious environment for different religions to exist side by side,” Tully is quoted as saying in the latest issue of The Equator Line magazine. The issue is titled “Home and The World”.

According to Tully, India is “unique and is home to all the religions, well almost”.

Also in the issue is a piece by Tim Grandage, a Briton who came to Kolkata 32 years ago as a banking officer. He later gave up his job to set up a charity called Future Hope to work for slum children.

Grandage says he learnt a lot from these children.

“The value of trust, care, opportunity, commitment, and of tolerance, of talking to others and listening too, of seeing a glass as half full and not half empty.”

There are also essays by Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University; US-based psychiatrist Reshma Hingorani; consultant and former UN staffer Sarthi Acharya and writer and television producer Jad Adams among others.

In the editorial, Bhaskar Roy writes that the real challenge for India is to “go out meet the world upfront occupying as much space as our talent and capability permit, and also to restore and recover the backend from the abysmal chaos and dysfunction”.

He says the 21st century India needs to “navigate its anarchy and flaws to recover what has been already laid waste”.